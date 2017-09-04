The Youth Of Ghana Congratulates And Extols Mr. Sammi Awuku

Related Stories There abound many more peoples of every hue and of several creed and descents dotted on the African Continent with multiple talents and skills, which are sometimes beyond human comprehension, many of whom clearly fall under the category of the youth—the most productive, if not dominant, force and sinew of every country.



And this blessed country of ours, Ghana, can neither be excluded from, nor counted out of this opportunity, in large part, due to the kind of buoyant and selfless leadership we have had over the years.



This is self-evident and self-explanatory on the basis that we have one of us, Mr. Sammi Awuku, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, under whose remarkable leadership the young people of this country have clawed back power from the powers that be, to be valiantly awarded the Continental Youth Icon 2017 by the All African Students’ Union (AASU) at their Annual Summit.



In all sincerity, we couldn’t have been more proud of and dignified by this attainment; it is huge, commendable and worth emulating.



As such, I, DOMINIC EDUAH, on behalf of the millions of the youthful population, would want to seize the opportunity to congratulate and extol my good brother, friend and leader, Mr. Sammi Awuku, for this incredible achievement; all of us have been touched and inspired by this award to strive harder for such.



May God continue to bless him, and Ghana. Amen!



Signed;

Dominic Eduah

Deputy National Youth Organizer