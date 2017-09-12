Welcome Free Senior High School - AFAG

Related Stories AFAG wishes to congratulate the NPP government for the implementation of the free Senior High School campaign pledge. This is a great day in the lives of our youth. It is a major step in moving the nation forward.



We wish to congratulate the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for his vision and steadfastness. We further acknowledge the diligent, focus and maturity of the Minister of Education Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the successful implementation of the policy.



This laudable policy transcends politics. AFAG therefore calls on all Ghanaians, and the opposition parties especially the NDC to commend, support, and carefully criticize this policy to make it better.



AFAG calls on the government to keep an open ear to ideas inherent in improving the programme.



SIGNED



AFAG LEADERSHIP