file Related Stories Nick Gordon -- who was held legally responsible for the death of Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown -- made his first court appearance after being arrested Saturday for allegedly beating up his girlfriend.



TMZ broke the story ... cops cuffed Nick and took him to jail, where he was booked for domestic violence and kidnapping. According to the police report, Nick allegedly beat her so badly Friday she had to go to the hospital.

































Read Full Story .... tmz.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.