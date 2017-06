Related Stories An Afghan soldier has opened fire on American troops, wounding at least seven of them, before being shot dead in a military base in northern Afghanistan, officials said, in the second so-called "insider attack" in the past week.



Abdul Qahar Araam, spokesman for the US military, said on Saturday that the attack took place at Camp Shaheen in Mazar-i-Sharif.

