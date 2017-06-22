Prince Harry Says No Royal Wants To Be King Or Queen

Related Stories No-one in the Royal Family wants to be king or queen, Prince Harry has told a US magazine, but adds: "We will carry out our duties at the right time."



"Is there any one of the Royal Family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so," he told Newsweek.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.