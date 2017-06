Related Stories Cristiano Ronaldo has posted the first picture of his new twins, after flying home immediately after Portugal's Confederations Cup defeat to Chile.



Ronaldo, 32, posted a picture of himself holding the new additions to the Ronaldo family, declaring: "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

Read Full Story .... mirror.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.