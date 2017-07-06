Bride Killed In Helicopter Crash On Way To Her Wedding

|
Heartbreaking footage has emerged of the moment a bride was killed minutes before her wedding when the helicopter taking her to the altar as a surprise for her husband-to-be crashed just a few miles from the ceremony.
Rosemere do Nascimento Silva, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was killed in December last year along with three others - the pilot, her brother, and a photographer who was six months pregnant.
The 32-year-old's fiancé, Udirley Damasceno, was left waiting at the wedding venue unaware of what she was planning to do, or of the fatal air crash.
