A Very Pregnant Serena Williams Dances To 2006 Hip Hop Song Poppin' My Collar

Related Stories Serena Williams took to Snapchat on Thursday to share video of herself dancing with her baby bump.



The 35-year-old tennis champion wore a form-fitting sleeveless grey maternity dress in the video.



She swayed and sang along to the 2006 song Poppin' My Collar by the hip hop group Three 6 Mafia.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.