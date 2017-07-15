Why Billionaires Prefer Black Women

Related Stories *Is it true that (white) billionaire men prefer black women? Umm, er, well, it’s obvious that not ALL of them prefer black women, but on the other hand, there’s enough of them that do to make for an interesting essay of sorts from non other than the eccentric, mysterious and sexy Kola Boof (who was once forced to live with Osama bin Laden).



Boof posted an article on Beyond Black and White stating that as far as billionaires are concerned, black women ARE desired and RESPECTED.



Here’s what she has to say about the subject …

Read Full Story .... eurweb.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.