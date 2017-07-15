Man Pleads Guilty To Ripping Out Girlfriend’s Intestines After She Mentioned Her Ex’s Name During Sex

A man who killed his girlfriend by ripping out her intestines after she screamed her estranged husband’s name during sex has pleaded guilty. Fidel Lopez, 26, pleaded guilty to murder and sexual battery charges on Thursday so as to escape the death penalty.

In exchange for the guilty plea, he got a life sentence on Thursday in Florida’s Broward County Court. He brutally murdered and molested 31-year-old Maria Nemeth at his Florida apartment in 2015 after getting angry when she called out her ex-husband’s name while they were engaged in a drunken sexual encounter.