 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201707   >   Man Pleads Guilty To Ripping Out Girlfriend’s Intestines After She Mentioned Her Ex’s Name During Sex





Man Pleads Guilty To Ripping Out Girlfriend’s Intestines After She Mentioned Her Ex’s Name During Sex
 
<< Prev  |  
 
15-Jul-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 

A man who killed his girlfriend by ripping out her intestines after she screamed her estranged husband’s name during sex has pleaded guilty. Fidel Lopez, 26, pleaded guilty to murder and sexual battery charges on Thursday so as to escape the death penalty.


In exchange for the guilty plea, he got a life sentence on Thursday in Florida’s Broward County Court. He brutally murdered and molested 31-year-old Maria Nemeth at his Florida apartment in 2015 after getting angry when she called out her ex-husband’s name while they were engaged in a drunken sexual encounter.
 
 

Read Full Story .... www.ireporteronline.com >>> :   



 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 