Related Stories Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child following months of speculation.



The 32-year-old was asked by Spanish news outlet El Mundo whether he was 'happy' to have another child on the way, he replied: 'Yes, very much.'



Georgina, 23, has been pictured sporting a bump in recent months, but her mother had previously denied she was expecting.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.