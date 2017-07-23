William And Harry Regret Last 'Rushed' Call With Diana

Related Stories Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken of their regret that their last conversation with their mother was a "desperately rushed" phone call.



Prince Harry, who was 12 when Princess Diana died, said: "All I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was."

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.