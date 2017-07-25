Why Justin Bieber Canceled His Purpose World Tour

Related Stories Justin Bieber announced on Monday that he has decided to cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour dates due to “unforeseen circumstances.” So what exactly could have led him to do so?



Insiders close to the Bieber camp tell PEOPLE the 23-year-old singer is “okay for now,” but is “super exhausted” from his previous tour dates and the extensive travel that comes along with his scheduling.

