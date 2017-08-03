Thousands March Against Guinea's President

Alpha Conde Related Stories Several thousand opponents of Guinea's President Alpha Conde protested in the capital Conakry on Wednesday against election delays and insecurity, as political tensions escalate.



Conde's election win in 2010 ended two years of violent military rule but his opponents say he has cracked down on dissent - some protests have been banned - and fear he might try to change the constitution to seek a third term in 2020.

