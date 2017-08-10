London Bus Crashes Into A Shop During Morning Rush Hour...Injured Passengers Trapped

Related Stories Passengers are trapped on the top deck of a London bus which crashed into a kitchen shop on a busy high street today, sparking morning rush hour chaos.



Police said there were 'casualties' after the crash on the A3036 in Battersea, South West London, with two fire engines and three fire rescue units sent to the scene.



Firefighters with cutting gear were trying to rescue two women trapped on the top deck of the bus, but added that the passengers were 'both conscious and breathing'.





