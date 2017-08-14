Usain Bolt Bids Farewell To The Track With An 'Emotional' Final Lap

Related Stories Usain Bolt bade one final, emotional goodbye to a sport he has dominated for the past decade with a lap of honour at the end of the World Championships in London.



The Jamaican lapped up the acclaim from the packed London Stadium crowd, who had stayed on after the final event to honour the greatest athlete in history.



Bolt was presented with a section of the track from London 2012, the Games at which he declared himself a 'living legend' by defending his 100 and 200 metres titles, by athletics chief Lord Sebastian Coe and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.





