64 Children And Babies Die At An Indian Hospital As Oxygen Supply Is Suddenly Cut Off Over Unpaid Bills

Related Stories More than 60 children have died due to lack of oxygen at a hospital in India because suppliers' bills have not been paid, it has been claimed.



Parents were forced to watch the young patients die on the wards at the hospital in Gorakhpur, in Uttar Pradesh, after a disruption to the oxygen supply.



Now Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of the state and a key ally to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, faces calls to resign.



Parents have recounted panic and horror as their children suddenly began gasping for air amid an apparent drop in oxygen, and nurses handed out manual pumps to aid their breathing.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.