Couple Shock Fellow Passengers By Having Sex On A Railway Station Platform

Related Stories A brazen couple were oblivious to shocked train passengers when they had sex on a London overground platform in the middle of the day.



A man wearing a black down jacket had his trousers unzipped and his backside clearly visible, while his female companion, who had cropped red hair, leaned against a concrete barrier with her trousers and underwear pulled down.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.