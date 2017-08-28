Four Coffees A Day 'Cuts The Risk Of Dying Early By Two Thirds'

|
|
|
|
|
Drinking four cups of coffee a day significantly cuts the chance of an early death, research suggests.
A study of 20,000 people found heavy consumption cut the risk of dying young by up to two thirds.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
Dailymail >>>
:
|Source: Dailymail
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|