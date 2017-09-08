Footballer Rooney's Wife Is Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Related Stories Coleen Rooney was seen without her wedding ring for the first time today - suggesting her marriage to footballer Wayne could be over following his drink-drive arrest during a night out with another woman.



Wayne Rooney has been charged and faces a court appearance after he was caught behind the wheel of Laura Simpson's Volkswagen last Thursday night.



Miss Simpson, 29, said that she planned to have sex with the Everton and England star if they had not been stopped by police.



Mother-of-three Coleen, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, was seen without her wedding ring as she headed to the gym near Manchester today.