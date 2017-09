Related Stories While McKinley Tech students in Washington, D.C., were still settling into a new year of classes Friday, in walked the former president of the United States.



Barack Obama strolled in, casually asked if the high schoolers minded him crashing their class and then waited for the shock waves to subside.

Read Full Story .... huffingtonpost >>> :







Source: Huffingtonpost Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.