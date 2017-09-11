The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks Of All Time…

Related Stories Cameras flashing, months of pampering and some seriously shocking moments - awards season is the best time for watching the stars really shine.



But while we are pleased for our fave celebs to pick up a trophy or two - it's what they wear on the red carpet that really sparks our interest.



From Ange's leggy split dress to THAT Liz Hurley safety pin frock, there are some dresses which will be hung in the closet of fashion history for all time.



But how can you look red carpet ready without that superstar budget? Well, Diet Coke is you giving you the chance to win £5,000!