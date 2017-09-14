North Korea Threatens To 'Reduce The US To Ashes' And 'Sink Japan Into The Sea'

Related Stories North Korea has threatened to nuke Japan and reduce the US 'to ashes and darkness' in response to the latest sanctions imposed by the UN.



The threat was issued via the North's state news agency as US defense officials said the regime has spent the last 48 hours moving mobile missile launchers and preparing fixed sites for launch.



Elsewhere analysts from Johns Hopkins University said Kim Jong-un's regime appears to be readying its nuclear test site for more detonations following the explosion of what North Korea claims was a hydrogen bomb on September 3.





