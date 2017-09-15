Every Childhood Vaccine may go into a Single jab

Library image Related Stories A technology that could eventually see every childhood vaccine delivered in a single injection has been developed by US researchers.



Their one-shot solution stores the vaccine in microscopic capsules that release the initial dose and then boosters at specific times.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.