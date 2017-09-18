The Supercars Wayne Rooney WON'T Be Driving For Two Years

Related Stories Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty today to a drink driving charge.



It means the Everton striker won't be able to drive any of the fleet of supercars he boasts.



Rooney is expected to employ a driver for the next 24 months and was seen departing Stockport Magistrates' Court today in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes Vito Van.



Rooney has owned several luxury motors during his glittering career, including an Aston Martin, a Mercedes and a Cadillac.

















Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.