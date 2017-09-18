The Supercars Wayne Rooney WON'T Be Driving For Two Years

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty today to a drink driving charge.
It means the Everton striker won't be able to drive any of the fleet of supercars he boasts.
Rooney is expected to employ a driver for the next 24 months and was seen departing Stockport Magistrates' Court today in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes Vito Van.
Rooney has owned several luxury motors during his glittering career, including an Aston Martin, a Mercedes and a Cadillac.