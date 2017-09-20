 

How Michael Jackson Would Have Looked Like Today - PHOTOS
 
20-Sep-2017  
Michael Joseph Jackson, famously known as “The King of Pop,” endures as one of the most popular musical icons in the modern world.


He was also known as someone who, from the age of 21, transformed his image so drastically through plastic surgery that he eventually became unrecognizable from his natural-born self.

 
What might this famous pop icon have looked like had he not undergone this radical transformation over the course of his adult life? Why not start with a rundown of the extensive facial work he’s had done that led to his metamorphosis and eventual descent into identity crisis?
 
 

Read Full Story .... www.ntd.tv >>> :   



 
 

