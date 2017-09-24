 

Soul Legend Charles Bradley Dies at 68
 
24-Sep-2017  
Singer Charles Bradley, the “Screaming Eagle of Soul” whose career took off in the 2000s after years spent on the periphery of the music industry (including time spent as a James Brown impersonator), has died at age 68 of cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. 
 
 

Source: People
 
 

