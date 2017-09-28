China To Shut Down North Korean Companies

Related Stories China has told North Korean companies operating in its territory to close down as it implements United Nations sanctions against the reclusive state.



The companies will be shut by early January. Joint Chinese and North Korean ventures will also be forced to close.

