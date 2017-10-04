 

Gabrielle Union's Heartbreaking Struggle with Infertility: 'I've Had Eight or Nine Miscarriages'
 
04-Oct-2017  
Gabrielle Union has revealed she has suffered multiple miscarriages in attempted to have a much-longed for baby with NBA star husband Dwyane Wade.

In her new book We’re Going to Need More Wine — excerpted exclusively in the new issue of PEOPLE — the star of BET’s Being Mary Jane opens up about her struggles with infertility and failed IVF treatments.
 
 

Source: People
 
 

