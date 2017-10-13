Prince Harry Calls For Regular HIV And AIDS Testing

Related Stories Prince Harry has paid tribute to his late mother's work in raising awareness of HIV and Aids, and urged more people to "embrace regular testing".



The prince was speaking at the Attitude magazine awards, where Princess Diana was posthumously honoured with the Legacy award, 20 years after her death.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.