Related Stories A single mother has been accused of killing her two youngest sons 'by placing them in an oven and turning it on,' according to an arrest warrant.



Lamora Williams from Atlanta, Georgia, allegedly put Keyante Penn, two, and Ja'karter Penn, one, in the oven, turned it on, and burned them alive on Friday,The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.



The 24-year-old is believed to have recently quit her job because she couldn't find a babysitter and told her friends she'd 'had enough'.

