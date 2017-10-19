Playboy Honors Hugh Hefner

Related Stories The cover of Playboy will feature a lone male for the first time ever in tribute to the magazine's late founder Hugh Hefner.



The November/December 2017 issue shows a side profile of Hefner from when he was photographed by Larry Gordon in 1965, at the start of his career.



The late ladies man was 39-years-old in the photo.



Hefner will be the 11th man to ever be on the cover of the magazine - but the first to be on the cover by himself and without a semi-nude model pictured alongside.

