Popular Baby Formulas And Foods Contain Arsenic, Lead And BPA

file Related Stories Baby food products — including 80% of infant formulas — tested positive for arsenic, according to the findings from a new study released Wednesday.



The 530 baby products, purchased in the past five months, were all tested by the Clean Label Project, a nonprofit group that advocates for transparent labeling. Out of those, the study found that 65% contained arsenic, 36% had lead, 60% had BPA (industrial chemical bisphenol A) and 58% contained cadmium, a natural toxic metal typically found in plant soil and smoking products.



Some of the more popular brands that tested positive for these harmful ingredients, including Gerber, Enfamil, Plum Organics and Sprout, were the worst offenders, according to the study. The brands scored an alarming two out of five on Clean Label Project's toxicity report card.

Read Full Story .... nydailynews.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.