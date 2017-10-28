It's Been Rough For Singer Chrisette Ever Since She Took Donald Trump’s Money ...

Related Stories *Apparently life has been really rough for singer Chrisette Michele ever since she took Donald Trump’s money and sung at his presidential inauguration.



She announced on Friday via Instagram that she has been dropped by her label, Capitol Records; she’s dealing with depression and she suffered a miscarriage.



Here’s some of what she wrote about being dropped by Capitol:



“If social media wanted to pull me down, I guess they succeeded as it pertains to Capitol & Caroline records. I complete an entire album and my label decides to walk away from me.”



As far as her suicidal thoughts are concerned, she said …

Read Full Story .... eurweb.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.