 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201710   >    "Every Doctor Told Me It Wasn't Possible" To Have A Baby At 50 - Janet Jackson





"Every Doctor Told Me It Wasn't Possible" To Have A Baby At 50 - Janet Jackson
 
<< Prev  |  
 
31-Oct-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 

New mom Janet Jackson couldn't be happier today after welcoming her first baby, son Eissa, in January 2017 when she was 50 years old — but, in a new interview, the singer revealed people in her life weren't sure she'd ever become a mother. "Every doctor told me it wasn't possible.


But I've got a beautiful, healthy son. He'll be 10 months old," she recently told the Northwest Indiana Times.

Janet, 51, and her now-estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, 42, previously welcomed Eissa on Tuesday, Jan. 3. "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the star's rep said in a statement at the time.
 
 

Read Full Story .... closerweekly.com >>> :   



 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 