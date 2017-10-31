New mom Janet Jackson couldn't be happier today after welcoming her first baby, son Eissa, in January 2017 when she was 50 years old — but, in a new interview, the singer revealed people in her life weren't sure she'd ever become a mother. "Every doctor told me it wasn't possible.

But I've got a beautiful, healthy son. He'll be 10 months old," she recently told the Northwest Indiana Times.



Janet, 51, and her now-estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, 42, previously welcomed Eissa on Tuesday, Jan. 3. "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the star's rep said in a statement at the time.