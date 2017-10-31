'We Knew OJ Simpson Was guilty': Chilling Details Of Conversation Nicole Had Before She Was Murdered Revealed

Related Stories Before she was murdered, Nicole Brown Simpson made a frantic cry for help to Kris Jenner.



Speaking to the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, Kris' ex-spouse Caitlin Jenner (formerly Bruce) revealed the chilling details of the conversation - and how she 'knew' OJ Simpson was guilty.



In the weeks before her death, Nicole told Kris: 'He says he's going to kill me and get away with it because he's OJ Simpson.'

