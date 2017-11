Related Stories ASTON VILLA have been rocked with the news that captain John Terry broke his metatarsal in the 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.



The Chelsea legend was forced off the field with just 21 minutes on the clock and now faces around three months on the sidelines.



Read Full Story .... the sun >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.