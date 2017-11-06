Texas: Man Shoots Dead Pastor's Daughter, 25 Others In Church...

Related Stories The mass shooter who opened fire during Mass inside a Texas church killing at least 26 - including a two-year-old child - has been identified as a 26-year-old former Bible study teacher who was dishonorably discharged from the US Air Force for assaulting his wife and child.



Devin Patrick Kelley, a married father, walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, dressed in black, tactical gear with a ballistics belt and an assault rifle, and began shooting, according to local law enforcement sources.



The attack only stopped when Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio, was confronted by a heroic local man who shot at the mass shooter as he left the church. Kelley was reportedly killed by that same brave neighbor following a high speed car chase.

