Related Stories A gay fitness instructor accused of shaking his 18-month-old baby to death just a fortnight after he adopted her has been convicted of her murder today.



Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, shook Elsie Scully-Hicks before she was 'thrown against a hard floor' while he was looking after her at his home in Llandaff, Cardiff, on May 25 2016.



Elsie died just two weeks after she was formally adopted by fitness instructor Scully-Hicks and his husband Craig, 36.









