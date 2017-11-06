Gonorrhea Rates In Australia Up 63% In 5 Years

Related Stories Rates of new gonorrhea diagnoses among Australians rose 63% in just five years, reveals a new report on the nation's sexual health.



Australian health experts highlighted the alarming rise -- from 62 to 101 infections per 100,000 people -- and the need for people to be more aware of the infection as the reasons behind the trend are not yet fully understood.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: CNN Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.