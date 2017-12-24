North Korea Slams New UN Sanctions As 'Act Of War'

Related Stories North Korea has slammed the latest round of UNSecurity Council (UNSC) sanctions against Pyongyang as "an act of war" and vowed to consolidate its nuclear programme.



In a statement published by the state-run KCNA news agency on Sunday, the foreign ministry said new measures proposed by the US infringe North Korea's sovereignty and violate peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

