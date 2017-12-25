Meet The Family Who Has Kept Their Christmas Tree Alive For 34 Years

Related Stories One California family has managed to keep its Christmas tree alive for the last 34 years.



When Gina and Joe Mistretta, of Irvine, stepped onto the lot in Christmas 1983, they didn't think anything of the two-foot tall potted Scotch pine they bought for less than $20.









Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.