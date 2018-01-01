Prez Buhari's Only Son Yet To Regain His Speech After Accident

Related Stories President Buhari's only son, Yusuf Buhari, is reportedly yet to regain his speech as doctors treating him at the Cedarcrest hospital in Abuja have discovered new injuries on his body. Yusuf and his friend, Bashir Gwandu, were involved in a ghastly accident on December 26th while riding their power bikes in Gwarimpa, Abuja at about 8pm.



According to Sahara Reporters, Yusuf who broke his limb and sustained a head injury in the crash, yesterday indicated to doctors repeatedly about the pain he is having in his hand. A check on the hand showed it was fractured, leading doctors to embark on immediate treatment.



A presidency source told Saharareporters that since Yusuf was admitted to Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja he has not regained his speech due to traumatic brain injury.



