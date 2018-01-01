... And then the big bangs! London welcomes 2018 with a spectacular firework display

Related Stories Big Ben's famous bongs rang out at midnight as London welcomed in the New Year before more than 10,000 fireworks lit up the sky.



More than 100,000 ticket-holders swamped the banks of the River Thames in London for the 12-minute display after Big Ben's bongs rung out across the capital at midnight, having been turned back on for the festive period.



After being silenced for renovation work, Big Ben's bongs rang out for only the second time since August to usher in 2018.

