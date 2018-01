Related Stories Two days after President Trump described African nations, along with Haiti and El Salvador, as “shithole countries” whose inhabitants were not desirable as immigrants to the United States, the president of Ghana called the language used by the American leader “extremely unfortunate” and said that his nation was not a “shithole country.”



Nana Akufo-Addo, who assumed the presidency last January, made the comments on his Twitter account on Saturday.

