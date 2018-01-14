Obama's Wife And Daughter In Bikini

Related Stories Michelle Obama and her eldest daughter Malia made a rare appearance in swimsuits as they are enjoying the sun in Miami.



The mother and 19-year-old daughter were spotted walking off Miami Beach on Saturday surrounded by friends - including former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett - and Secret Service personnel.



Michelle, 53, looked sensational in a white bikini top matched with high-waisted white denim cut-off shorts as she trudged her way barefoot through the sand, holding her shoes in one hand.







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.