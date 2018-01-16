Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby Girl via Surrogate

Related Stories Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child.



Their surrogate gave birth to a 'healthy' baby girl at 12.47am on January 15 weighing 7lb 6oz. They have not yet revealed the name of their daughter.



The 37-year-old announced the news in a message on her website titled, 'She's here! We're so in love.'





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.