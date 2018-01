Related Stories Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had their third child via surrogate, and there’s ‘proof’ to say the surrogate is from within the Kardashian Klan.





The power pair announced they had welcomed their third baby, a little girl, however the timing is strange.



This joyous announcement comes just days after rumours that the youngest Kardashian sister, Kylie Jenner, was in labour.

