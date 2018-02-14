Baby Held For Months Over Unpaid Bills

Baby Angel spent the first five months of her life in a private clinic Related Stories A mother has spoken of her relief after a private clinic in Gabon finally released her baby, who was held for months over an unpaid medical bill.



Baby Angel's mother told the BBC her milk had run dry after being separated from the child for the first five months of her life.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.