Zimbabwe: Morgan Tsvangirai Mourned In Harare

Related Stories Zimbabwe's president has called on all citizens to unite to mourn opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer last week.



A memorial service for Tsvangirai was held in a packed church in the capital Harare, while outside hundreds of supporters of his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) gathered.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.